TV chef Paula Deen’s brother-in-law has been hiding a sordid life of “pedophile” crimes, drug abuse, and “sexual battery” from her fans, a bombshell new lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com claims.

Deen calls Henry B. Groover III – the brother of her husband Michael Groover and a Dominican priest – her “spiritual adviser.” But Ancil Harvey Gordon III says in the new lawsuit obtained by Radar that Groover is an evil “sexual predator.”

According to the lawsuit, Groover was arrested for “sexual battery” after “exposing himself” to a cop in New Orleans on November 23, 2003.

At the time, the lawsuit claims, he was “well known to some in the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan area as a pedophile and sexual predator,” and the area where he was bagged was a “well-known pickup area for people, mostly males, attempting to engage in public sex acts.”

But Gordon’s lawsuit claims that the arrest was hardly the first of Groover’s crimes.

The court complaint alleges that “from the years 1983 to present … [Groover] lured and otherwise enticed the minor Ancil Havery Gordon III into the illegal sexual acts.”

Gordon’s lawsuit says Groover “used LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine and other illicit substances to lure and …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online