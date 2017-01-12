Big news for Farrah Abraham!

Remember that time that Farrah so mortifyingly bought herself an engagement ring on the assumption that her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran would propose?

It happened last year — as Farrah explained on Teen Mom OG, she brought a ring “that Simon had organized.”

So romantic, right?

“I thought he was going to propose,” she explained, “and nothing’s ever happened. I’ve had this ring. Simon still has not paid me back for it.”

Poor Farrah said that “He said to get it and was excited about it,” but somehow things fell through.

“I’m just really upset he did that,” our favorite trashy reality star lamented.

All that happened several months ago at this point, and nothing ever really came of it.

We never heard if Simon paid her back for the ring that she saw and liked and purchased, or if it’s still locked away somewhere, waiting for the guy dumb enough to propose to Farrah.

But last night, Farrah posted a series of photos to Snapchat, all of them featuring a great big diamond ring.

Is this it?! Is this the fabled engagement ring we heard so much about, or perhaps some new engagement ring without such a sad …read more

