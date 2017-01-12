New year, new Cody Alan.

Actually, same old Cody Alan. But the Country Music Television star and host has made an announcement that may cause some fans to see him in a new light.

And that announcement is this:

He’s gay.

“2017. As we start a new year, there is something I want to share with you,” Alan wrote at the outset of a long caption to the above image on Instagram, adding:

“You see, I’m gay. This is not a choice I made, but something I’ve known about myself my whole life.”

In admirable, open fashion, he continued:

Through life’s twists and turns, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, successes, failures – I’ve landed on this day, a day when I’m happier and healthier than I’ve ever been.

And I’m finally comfortable enough for everyone to know this truth about me. Thanks for following me and supporting me over the years.

As we continue our journey, I hope this news won’t change how you see me.

I’m still the same Cody I always was. You just know a little more about me now. My hope for the future is to live the most honest, authentic, loving, and open life possible. Here’s to being happy with yourself, no matter who …read more

Read more here:: THG