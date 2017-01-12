  • redit
Word On The Curb – Drake Dropped MAJOR Dough On Diamond Necklace For JLO + Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez Over The Weeknd

January 12, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo drakejlo.jpg

Drake is putting it on Jennifer Lopez heavy. It’s rumored he copped her a diamond necklace that set him back $100,000. Mmhmm…

Get the deets on the lavish gift, plus the latest news from The Weeknd‘s new coupling with Selena Gomez inside…

Drake is no stranger to showering his woman with lavish gifts. We all remember that big a** billboard he got for Rihanna when they were dating.

Now, he’s dropping major cash on the new lady in his life Jennifer Lopez. Maybe this is a sign that things are actually getting serious because we certainly weren’t buying this relationship in the beginning. Or, maybe it’s just a typical move from the 6 God.

The 30-year-old rapper gifted the 47-year-old singer a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany & Co. Victoria necklace, this according to US Weekly. He allegedly made the romantic gesture on New Year’s Eve. You’ll recall, JLo canceled a performance in Miami to perform in Las Vegas, the same city Drizzy was performing in on NYE 2017.

This could possibly be the new ice below:

A few days …read more

