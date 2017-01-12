If you follow her on Instagram, you that Ariel Winter likes to show off her curves.

Obviously, we have no complaints about that whatsoever.

Unfortunately, it seems she’s currently experiencing some fallout from what seems to be an inevitable hazard for Instagram-happy young celebs these days.

The photo above is latest Ariel’s selfie, uploaded last night.

That is to say, we think it’s a selfie…

As you can see, Ms. Winter’s head has been cropped out for reasons that remain unclear, but there’s an even more curious detail that has some fans scratching their heads:

It seems many of her followers are convinced that those are not Ariel’s legs.

Or at least that Ariel’s legs have been severely digitally altered.

Numerous fans called her out in the comments, but it’s a testament to how well-liked Ariel is by her IG followers that even the shade they throw is mostly supportive.

“Stop with the photoshop. You don’t need it!!” one fan commented.

“Obviously photoshopped plz stop you are perfect without it,” wrote another.

Most heavily-photographed celebs will be re-touched at some point in their careers, but Ari's case is made particularly awkward by

