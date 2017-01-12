  • redit
19 Reasons to Believe Kylie Jenner Got a Boob Job

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 12, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Kylie jenner boob job pic

Try to look past Kylie Jenner’s lips for a moment if you can.

We know it’s difficult

But scroll down this reality star’s body a little further and you’ll come across her breasts.

The question we have for you is this: Are those breasts real?!?

Kylie claims they are 100% natural, but we’ve compiled a rundown of racy photos that purport to tell a different story.

Remember when Kylie also claimed her lips were totally real? She eventually admitted to the use of liners.

So perhaps she’ll understand if we use the following cleavage-based images as evidence in the case of The People V. Kylie Jenner’s Allegedly Legitimate Boobs…

1. Questions Mount

Shared in August of 2016, many point to this photo as the one that got folks wondering about the boob job.

2. Happy New Year… and Boobs?

Kylie jenner bathroom selfie
This was the first photo Kylie shared in 2017. Was she trying to tell us something?

3. Ogle Me in October

Kylie jenner october 2017
This is the photo featured in October for Kylie’s 2017 calendar. We understand why some men might buy it.

4. Forget My Face!

Kylie jenner bikini photo
Just focus on my breasts! Here, let me help! I’ll turn away completely!

5. …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Email

