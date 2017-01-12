Try to look past Kylie Jenner’s lips for a moment if you can.
We know it’s difficult
But scroll down this reality star’s body a little further and you’ll come across her breasts.
The question we have for you is this: Are those breasts real?!?
Kylie claims they are 100% natural, but we’ve compiled a rundown of racy photos that purport to tell a different story.
Remember when Kylie also claimed her lips were totally real? She eventually admitted to the use of liners.
So perhaps she’ll understand if we use the following cleavage-based images as evidence in the case of The People V. Kylie Jenner’s Allegedly Legitimate Boobs…
1. Questions Mount
2. Happy New Year… and Boobs?
3. Ogle Me in October
4. Forget My Face!
