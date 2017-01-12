“black•ish” tackled Donald Trump winning the presidential election. And it was everything we thought it would be. More inside, plus the latest on the U.S. Senate trying to repeal Obamacare…

“black•ish” is known for taking on hot topics in the headlines, so it comes to no surprise the cast touched on Donald Trump winning the presidential election.

Last night’s episode was nothing short of amazing as the cast touched on real-life issues while still bringing the laughs.

The “Lemons” episode explored how the Johnson Family (who were all pro-Hillary Clinton) felt about the outcome of the presidential election. Needless to say, Dre was NOT happy about it and neither was anyone else. While Dre aired out his frustrations with shock, Rainbow found comfort in wearing everything she could find from left-wing causes.

Dre goes to his job at the advertising firm and they all have a discussion that likely went down in several office spaces across America post-election.

When Dre’s colleague Lucy is asked why her white “sisters” didn’t help Hillary win, here’s what she said, “I’m not some crazy right-wing nut you guys. I voted for Obama — twice. I even got my Republican parents to vote for …read more

Read more here:: YBF