By now, you’ve probably heard the rumors about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced.

It’s the sort of speculation that’s haunted the Kardashian-Wests from the day they walked down the aisle, but this latest round of reports seemed to have some compelling evidence behind it.

We know that for a time Kim and Kanye were living in separate homes.

We know that Kim felt Kanye didn’t provide her with the support she needed after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris back in October.

And we know that Kanye’s increasingly erratic behavior and eventual hospitalization put further strain on his Kim’s marriage during what was already a tremendously difficult time.

But according to Khloe Kardashian, all is well and Kimye Land, and if her sister and brother-in-law don’t want to make the media rounds to spread the word, she’ll do it herself, dammit!

Actually, Khloe is doing the talk show circuit to promote her new spinoff du jour, but in exchange for all those hours of free advertising, she has to talk about stuff that people are actually interested in – like her family.

On James Corden last night, Khloe was asked about O.J. Simpson and she effectively did that thing where

