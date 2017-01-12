  • redit
Paris Jackson Says Michael Jackson ‘Urban Myths’ Portrayal Makes Her Want To VOMIT + Ice-T’s Wife CoCo Lets Fans Get Dressed With Her

Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson is not here for a white actor portraying her father in a new TV special. Find out what she said and tag along with Ice-T‘s wife CoCo as she gets ready for an inside…

When we first heard a white man would be playing the late Michael Jackson in a British comedy titled “Urban Myths,” we were shocked. Then, the first look at white actor Joseph Fiennes portraying MJ came out and we were ready to throw tomatoes at the tv. And clearly, we weren’t the only ones.

“Urban Myths” follows an alleged road trip MJ took with Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Brian Cox (played by Marlon Brando) after 9/11.

MJ’s daughter Paris Jackson is not here for the casting of her father in the British comedy. In fact, she’s repulsed by it. Fans asked Paris how she felt about the portrayal via Twitter and she went in.

“It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz [Elizabeth Taylor] as well,” she tweeted.

Peep her tweets (read from the bottom up):

<img src="http://i64.photobucket.com/albums/h164/ybfchic/January%202017%20Part%202/parismj2.png" alt=" photo …read more

