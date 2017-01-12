Black-ish went there on Wednesday night.

It really, really, really went there.

The ABC sitcom aired an episode titled “Lemons” that took place eight weeks after the Presidential election; so right now, basically.

Instead of pretending as if Anthony Anderson’s character and the others on this critically-acclaimed series live in an alternative universe… and instead of writing a couple throwaway jokes about Donald Trump as President… the writers steered right into the controversial curve.

And the result was unlike anything we’ve ever seen on television before.

About halfway through the half-hour, Anthony’s Andre is sitting around at work, biting his tongue while co-workers discuss the state of the country.

But he can’t stay silent after his boss asks him why he “doesn’t care about what’s happening to our country?”

The question leads to an incredible monologue that, as you’ll see below, is interspersed with images of African-Americans and their struggles over the years.

“Black people wake up every day thinking our lives are gonna change, even though everything in the world says it’s not,” he says during the speech, adding:

“No matter who won, we didn’t expect the hood to get better, but we still voted because that’s what you’re supposed to do…

“You think I’m not sad that …read more

