For weeks now, we’re been hearing rumors that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth child.

Of course, these rumors are about as regular as the change of seasons, seeming popping up about once every three months.

This time, however, Scott and Kourtney have done little to discourage the speculation – quite the opposite, in fact.

The couple seems to be enjoying the renewed interest in their personal lives, and their toying with fans the way that Kourtney toyed with Scott during their most recent breakup.

We don’t even know for sure if Kourtney and Scott are back together, but all signs suggest that they’re spending a lot of time together, and with way these two breed, that’s reason enough to suspect she’s knocked up.

They’re basically the West Coast Duggars:

They’re as rich as they are fertile, and neither one of them has ever done an actual day of work in their life.

Yesterday, Kourtney posted the above photo on Snapchat, and needless to say, fans are reading a lot into it.

It appears to be a throwback to one of her earlier pregnancies, but with the amount of thought that the Kardashians put into their social media accounts, you can be certain …read more

