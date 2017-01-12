Kylie Jenner is no stranger to switching things up when it comes to her appearance.

It’s pretty much the only reason anybody even talks about her.

She changes her hair all the time, going from brown to blonde to turquoise to pink to “rose gold.”

She’s a makeup master, capable of making herself nearly unrecognizable with just a few (million) strokes of her brushes.

There’s also the lip injections, not to mention the mysterious way her ass and her breasts have grown recently.

There’s no question that Kylie is a khameleon, but this new photo of her … it’s hard to tell what’s even happening here.

So OK, there’s Kylie in a bikini, nothing new there. Tyga ruins the whole picture by existing in it, totally normal.

But hold up, why does her leg look so tiny?! It doesn’t even match the other leg, what a ridiculously awful Photoshopping job!

… Oh, wait. The bottom part of her leg there is covered by Tyga’s, then by a shadow. That makes sense.

But you know what doesn’t make sense, not even a little bit?

The fact that Kylie appears to have a third nipple, smack dab in the middle of her knee.

How did this happen?! Has …read more

Read more here:: THG