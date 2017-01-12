Soulja Boy’s house was burglarized this week as his bitter feud with Chris Brown is beginning to show signs of gang rivalries and violence.

According to law enforcement sources, a man busted into his Hollywood home early Tuesday morning and plundered Soulja’s valuables.

After breaking the front door down, the intruder nabbed $10,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewelry, TMZ reports; Soulja was not present.

His house is obviously wired with surveillance cameras, one of which reportedly captured the suspect’s image, so stay tuned there.

As for the feud, by now we all know the history:

– Soulja Boy liked Karrueche pictures on Insta.

– Chris freaked out and sent him threatening tweets and FaceTime rants, because Brown is a reliable social media stalker and psycho.

– Soulja responded in kind and kept needling his adversary online, eventually bringing Chris’ young daughter, Royalty, into it as well.

– Floyd Mayweather got involved as this escalated into an actual boxing event in which they both agreed to f–k each other up on pay per view.

We were told that Soulja would fight Brown in Dubai after drug testing laws and other factors made duking it out in the U.S. unlikely.

Now comes the new, gang-affiliated …read more

