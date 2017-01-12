It’s been quite a tumultuous 24 hours in the life of Selena Gomez.

Yesterday, the world learned that Selena is dating the Weeknd.

It was big news, and not only because it means that a dude named after a period of time is slowly gaining Legendary Ladies’ Man status.

He probably wouldn’t be as successful if his name was the Tuesdy.

Anyway, the relationship has complicated Selena’s social life in a number of predictable ways.

The most obvious of which is that Selena’s friendship with Bella Hadid appears to be through.

Bella dated the Weeknd for much of last year, and they only just ended their relationship in December.

So it didn’t come as much of a surprise when Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram shortly after the news that she’s working for the Weeknd went public.

We’d say this is all teenage-caliber drama, but Bella is only a year removed from her teens, so we guess it makes sense.

The important thing is that Selena isn’t letting all these distractions prevent her from doing what she does best.

Okay, we guess technically singing is what she does best, but having a bangin’ body has gotta be a close second: