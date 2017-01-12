If 2016 was the year of Celebrity Deaths, we’re just gonna go ahead and call it:

2017 is the year of Celebrity Feuds.

Not even two weeks into the new year, we’ve already seen Bella Hadid unfollow Selena Gomez… Casey Affleck get into it with Sylvester Stallone… and Soulja Boy challenge Chris Brown to a boxing match.

It’s been pretty darn awesome all around.

And now Charlie Sheen has reignited his feud with Rihanna.

The actor appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night and was asked about his Twitter beef with the singer, which stemmed from an alleged snubbing in 2014.

“Oh, that bitch,” Sheen replied to a question about Rihanna, as fellow guest Craig Robinson shook his head and said, “No, no, no.”

“I think you just made it worse,” Cohen said.

“No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense,” Sheen explained.

The bad blood between Sheen and Rihanna emanates from a night out in May of 2014.

According to a legendary Sheen rant on Twitter, he was having dinner with then-fiance Scottine Sheen (formerly Brett Rossi) when they spotted Rihanna.

And Sheen wanted to introduce his lover to the artist.

But Sheen claimed at the time that Rihanna shot down this …read more

Read more here:: THG