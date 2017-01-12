Khloe Kardashian would rather eat a fish eye than answer questions about her potential father!

Kardashian, 32, appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with the talk-show host. On his turn, Corden, 38, chose to give her a bloody fish eye to eat instead of answering, “do you think OJ did it?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star laughed it off, before picking up the fish eye to play with. She struggled to eat the “jiggly” and “squishy” food — and eventually spit it out.

“I don’t even eat red meat, let alone an eye!” she exclaimed.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Robert Kardashian‘s widow Jan Ashley claimed that Simpson was her real father. The Kocktails With Khloe host discussed her heartbreak over the allegations on the now-defunct show.

Then, she asked Corden who the worst singer on Carpool Karaoke was in retaliation and he chose to scarf down a chicken foot.

Corden also asked the Revenge Body star to choose her least favorite E! show — with the only options being Rob …read more

