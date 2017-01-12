If you watched the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, you may have jolted out of your gentle dozing by the two memorable moments contained within the 3-hour snoozefest.

First, there was Meryl Streep’s bashing of Donald Trump, which made the rest of the film industry circle jerk worthwhile by itself.

Then, toward the end of the night, screen icon who’s been famous since before Mark Zuckerberg was potty-trained proved that he’s still able to shock:

Yes, Brad Pitt came on stage to represent the cast of Moonlight – a wildly acclaimed film with an all-black cast.

(And Tom Hiddleston is the one being accused of white saviorism!)

But it wasn’t Brad’s baffling tone-deafness that brought the crowd to its feet (we hope).

Rather, it was the fact that he … got divorced last year? Doesn’t make quite as many public appearances as he used to?

We’re not really sure, but Brad received a standing ovation that probably had as much to do with a collective desire to flip the bird to Angelina Jolie as it did with celebrating Brad.

But if the latest report from OK! magazine is to be believed (ginormous if), the assembled …read more

