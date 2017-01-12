  • redit
Michelle Obama Cries, Plays Catchphrase on The Tonight Show

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 12, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Michelle obama plays catchphrase with dave chappelle and jerry s

On Tuesday night, Barack Obama made us all cry while giving his farewell address in Chicago.

About 24 hours later, Michelle Obama nearly made herself cry while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She did so for the final time as First Lady, of course, making the most of her interview by playing Catchphrase with two other very famous guests… by writing thank-you notes with Fallon… and by offering up her gratitude to one very important person in her life.

Watch FIVE clips from the memorable appearance below:

1. Michelle Obama Plays Catchphrase with Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld

Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon take on Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld in this intense/hilarious game of Catchphrase.

2. Michelle Obama Reads Thank-You Notes with Jimmy Fallon

Michelle obama reads thank you notes with jimmy fallon
Michelle Obama sits alongside Jimmy Fallon and pens some thank-you notes in this clip from The Tonight Show.

3. Michelle Obama: What Will She Do Next?

Michelle obama what will she do next
What’s next for Michelle Obama? She is asked that question in this interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

4. Michelle Obama Sends Gratitude to Her Mother

Michelle obama sends gratitude to her mother
Michelle Obama …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

