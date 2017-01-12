On Tuesday night, Barack Obama made us all cry while giving his farewell address in Chicago.

About 24 hours later, Michelle Obama nearly made herself cry while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She did so for the final time as First Lady, of course, making the most of her interview by playing Catchphrase with two other very famous guests… by writing thank-you notes with Fallon… and by offering up her gratitude to one very important person in her life.

Watch FIVE clips from the memorable appearance below: