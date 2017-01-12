Khloe Kardashian, more than any other member of her wild and crazy family, is an open book.

Like, she openly talks about her camel toe situation, and she’s even revealed that she has a name for it — Camille, obviously.

She’s never been afraid to state exactly how she feels about any given topic, no matter how personal or how controversial.

Until now!

Khloe went on The Late Late Show with James Corden for a delightful little game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

The game, if you’re unfamiliar, consists of players asking each other sensitive questions, and one has the option to either answer the question or eat something gross.

At first, Khloe was asked about her least favorite show on E! — it was a multiple choice question, and she named Sex with Brody because she didn’t know it existed, but then she threw in Rob & Chyna for fun.

But we’re not here to talk about that development in the feud between Rob and the rest of his family over Blac Chyna.

No, we’re here to talk about how Khloe then chose to eat a fish eye instead of answering the question “Do you think O.J. did it?”

It’s a pretty simple …read more

Read more here:: THG