Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr: It’s Over!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 12, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Brooke Wehr and Jeremy Calvert Pic

Earlier this week, Jeremy Calvert became the latest Teen Mom 2 cast member to complain about the show’s editing.

Calvert’s gripe was more compelling than those of his co-stars, as he didn’t just vaguely insist that he’s a better parent than his portrayal would indicate, he had a beef with one specific scene.

According to Calvert, producers made it look as though he’d described his engagement to Brooke Wehr as “no big deal,” when in fact he’d merely stated that telling his ex, Leah Messer, about the engagement was no big deal.

Is Jeremy telling the truth, or attempting to cover his tracks?

Either way, the scene seems to have had a significant impact on his relationship with Wehr, and based on her latest Instagram uploads the would-be Mrs. Calvert may have considered it reason enough to kick her fiance to the curb.

Fans have taken notice of a series of memes on Brooke’s page that all point to a breakup with Calvert:

First, she posted these clear messages about the importance of “letting go”:

“I’m letting go. You let go a long time ago, and I realize that it is time for me to do the same,” reads the first post.

