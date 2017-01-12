Billie Lourd has shared an especially sweet and poignant tribute to her mother online.

The actress, best known for her role on the Fox comedy Scream Queens, is the daughter of the late and great Carrie Fisher, who died at the age of 60 back on December 27.

But her influence continues to be felt and remembered by all who knew her well.

And Lourd, of course, sits at the top of that emotional list.

A few days after Fisher passed away, Lourd broke her silence on this tragedy, signing on to Instagram in order to send gratitude to her friends and followers.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” Lourd wrote on January 2.

She also addressed the stunning death of her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day after Fisher.

“There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my own and only Momby,” Lourd added, concluding by once again addressing her supporters:

“Your love and support means the world to me.”

Now, Lourd has taken again to Instagram, this time sharing a throwback photo of when she was a child.

