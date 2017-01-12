Jon and Kate Gosselin’s troubled son Collin made a sudden, and surprising, appearance on the season finale of her reality show this week.

Now, in the wake of the Kate Plus 8 finale, we know why.

As fans who watch Kate Plus 8 online or read celebrity gossip on the reg know by now, the boy’s absence has been a frequent topic.

Collin, 12, has been in a program away from home.

In order to treat his unspecified “special needs” and “help him reach his full potential,” he’s been largely MIA from the current season.

The show, which chronicles Kate’s life with 16-year-old twins Mady and Cara and 12-year-old sextuplets, was essentially Kate Plus 7.

However, Collin appeared on Tuesday’s episode.

Somewhat of the blue, he showed up in a family game night scene, as well as a joint interview with his two brothers Joel and Aaden.

Collin remained mostly quiet, allowing his siblings to do most of the talking, though he seemed happy and engaged in the team trivia.

But fans who have been speculating about Collin’s appearance, and reappearance, may be disappointed to learn the following fact:

It was filmed before he was enrolled in …read more

Read more here:: THG