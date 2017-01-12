Farrah Abraham is always awful, but usually her acts of terror fall under two categories: mean and dumb.

And this new thing? It’s most definitely dumb. The dumbest, maybe.

Perhaps we should be happy that Farrah isn’t being actively horrible at the moment, that no one’s really suffering for this.

But it’s hard to be happy when you’re cringing so hard that you can’t even move. The secondhand embarrassment is real.

OK, so Farrah has that frozen yogurt shop, Froco, right?

Many of her segments in the last season of Teen Mom OG were dedicated to her work at Froco, including but certainly not limited to her struggles with her employees, her struggles with her friends and family and their inability to help her with the shop in a way that she saw fit.

Froco was also responsible for those stupid sunglasses that Farrah wore so much throughout the season.

But if you put aside Farrah and everything Farrah stands for and also those sunglasses, you can see that the shop actually looks pretty cute.

And hey, it’s frozen yogurt — how are you going to mess that up?

But still, Farrah’s gotten several negative reviews of her business on Yelp, enough that she felt …read more

Read more here:: THG