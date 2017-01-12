Kendall Jenner is not impressed with the reports that she has had cosmetic surgery on her face.

All of the rumors seemed to stem from a livestream that Kendall took part in with her sister, Kylie Jenner.

“When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, ‘Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction,'” she revealed.

Now, the Kardashians are well known for getting cosmetic surgery, but Kendall has revealed that people concluding she went under the knife was the “most upsetting rumor.”

With regards to the bigger lips during the livestream, Kendall has a reason for the way she looked that day.

“We had to hurry, so I let Ky do my face,” Jenner said of the day in question.

“I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it’s the occasional obvious red. I left all of the makeup on because we were so rushed and I went out and did my thing. I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty.”

However, her feeling of happiness was short-lived when she witnessed reports popping up all over the internet about whether he look was natural.

“All of a sudden, photos of …read more

Read more here:: THG