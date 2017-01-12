If you know only one thing about the Duggar family, it’s probably that these folks love ’em some procreatin’.

Like, women in the Duggar family are told from a young age that they’ve been put on the Earth for the sole purpose of squeezing out babies.

It’s kinda their whole thing.

But like your Aunt Mildred who only gets loaded on Christmas, the Duggars have very strict rules governing their favorite activity.

In Duggar Land, the path from meeting a potential sperm donor to beginning the gestation process is known as “courting” – and the Duggar courtship rules make the family look down right chillaxed in every other aspect of their lives.

Forget about pre-marital sex, the Duggars aren’t even allowed to hold hands for extended periods of time prior to exchanging vows.

The family reportedly freaked about about Jinger Duggar flouting courtship rules by – gasp! – hugging her fiance before the two of them walked down the aisle.

If those rumors are true, then the Dugs must really be freaking out about the latest gossip surrounding fan favorite daughter Joy-Anna:

These days, Joy-Anna is courting Austin Forsyth.

The new couple announced their relationship on a recent episode of the family’s reality series, Counting …read more

