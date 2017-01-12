The list of artists performing at Donald Trump‘s inauguration is growing — and Radar has the exclusive details on the latest unlikely name added to the docket.

A source close to rapper Flo Rida tells Radar he’s set to perform at the inauguration, and will even get $1 million for it!

The payout seems quite convenient for the “Low” hit-maker, who owed nearly $1.2 million in tax liens back in 2014.

Despite pulling out of his guest appearance at the Miss USA pageant in 2015 when the soon-to-be president-elect called Mexicans rapists, the 37-year-old hip-hop star never said anything anti-Trump at the time.

Many other companies — including Macy’s, The Ricky Martin Foundation, Spanish-language station Univision, and NBC — cut ties with Trump following the remarks, releasing statements insisting there was “no tolerance for discrimination.”

Nevertheless, Trump's swearing-in ceremony will be well attended by high-profile guests, including Caitlyn Jenner. As Radar readers know, the transgender reality star previously praised the Republican candidate during his election campaign, calling

