On a special Wednesday episode of Teen Mom 2, the series’ 100th, the MTV fab four all reached key points in their respective lives.

From West Virginia to Delaware, South Dakota to North Carolina and back, the ups and downs for our girls were as drastic as ever.

Leah Messer, for her part, got a new house for herself and her daughters, one that would help Aliannah to use her wheelchair more.

The mother of three started planning to install the access ramp on the porch, noting that she has plenty of experience at at this stage.

Ali’s dad, Corey Simms, still seems to be in denial about her condition to some degree, believed the young girl is doing better of late.

That may be, but it’s clear she requires a lot of help.

As sad as the situation obviously is, you can’t will away Ali’s need for a wheelchair any more than you can go back and change the past.

We hope these two continue positive co-parenting; Leah and Corey have been through ups and downs, and do seem to be at an upswing.

Jenelle Evans, having agreed to a custody deal with Nathan Griffith, was about to sign the visitation agreement papers, with reservations.

The Carolina …read more

Read more here:: THG