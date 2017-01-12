Selena Gomez really does not need any more drama when it comes to men in her life.

The singer seems to have finally emerged from the crazy roller coaster ride of being involved with Justin Bieber, a longtime journey that landed Selena in rehab last year.

She has talked openly about her improved mental health and she has offered up proof that she’s moved on from her famous ex-boyfriend.

In the form of a new famous boyfriend.

Or at least a new famous lover, as Selena was caught kissing and canoodling this week with The Weeknd.

The stars dined on Tuesday night at Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi, later dining on each other’s faces in front of strangers on the street and paparazzi members snapping photos.

Pictures of Gomez and The Weeknd looking VERY cozy in each other’s arms went viral yesterday, along with confirmation that they ate in a private room at the establishment and had a great time together.

“They were hugging and kissing. … Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him],” a witness told Us Weekly of the date, adding:

“She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.”

In love?!? That may be pushing it at this stage.

