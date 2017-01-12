According to an update in the Kim Kardashian robbery case, the reality star’s chauffeur has been released by French authorities.

It is not believed that he played a role in the infamous heist last October that resulted in armed assailants getting away with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

But who did play a role?

Who the heck are the main suspects that have been arrested in conjunction with the scary incident that took place in Paris and which left Kardashian begging for her life?

According to major French network TF1/LCI, a handful of those taken into custody this week have confessed to the crime.

The report states that a total of six men were involved in the break-in; some of them have been identified, along with their roles explained.

As some outlets stated at the time, five robbers (the youngest age 54, the eldest age 72) disguised themselves as policemen and forced their way into Kardashian West’s apartment early on the morning of October 3.

There was also an accomplice (rumored to be the son of one of the robbers) who drive the getaway car.

Of those arrested, several are well known by French authorities for previous crimes, including cocaine, counterfeit trafficking and diamond theft.

