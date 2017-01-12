Paris Jackson is sick to her stomach at the moment.

But it’s not due to anything she ate.

It’s due to something she watched.

The daughter of Michael Jackson has spoken out, in very harsh terms, against the casting of Joseph Fiennes as her father for the upcoming television movie Urban Myths.

Fiennes, of course, is white.

Michael Jackson, whose skin grew noticeably light late in life, was black.

Fans of the iconic artist were stunned when the Urban Myths first trailer (below) hit the Internet on Tuesday, with one Twitter user asking Paris for her feelings on Fiennes’ portrayal of Jackson.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well,” the 18-year old replied.

She went on to add:

“It honestly makes me want to vomit.”

Here’s a close-up of Fiennes in the role of Jackson:

In January of 2016, the British actor was cast as the music legend for the half hour Sky Arts special, which is based on an alleged road trip Jackson took with Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (Brian Cox) after flights were grounded in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

There was controversy of this decision at the time.

But the complaints have …read more

