Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria has just announced that she and her longtime girlfriend Chelsea Fairless have ended their engagement and relationship.
DeLaria posted a funny…
Read more here:: E! Online
Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web
Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria has just announced that she and her longtime girlfriend Chelsea Fairless have ended their engagement and relationship.
DeLaria posted a funny…
Read more here:: E! Online
Previous Post
What’s Really Going on Between Selena Gomez & The Weeknd? Watch to Get the Romance Scoop!
Next Post
Leave a Reply