The Weeknd moves pretty fast. He already has a new chick and it just so happens to be Selena Gomez. And there are pics to prove it. Check ‘em out inside and get the latest on Fetty Wap‘s sex tape with his ex Alexis Sky inside…

Just a few months after calling it quits with model Bella Hadid, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) already has a new chick on his arm. The R&B crooner has scooped up singer Selena Gomez and they’re now a couple. Dude moves on quick doesn’t he?

The new lovebirds were spotted all over each other as they exited L.A.’s Giorgio Balidi Tuesday evening. In the flicks, we see Selena plant a kiss on The Weeknd’s check and in another they share a passionate kiss on the lips:

A photo posted by 247papstv (@247papstv) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Apparently, the two connected as Selena worked on getting her life back on track, following his breakup with Bella. A source tells E! News wanted to keep their coupledom status a secret at first, but then decided they didn’t care if everyone knew about them. The new romance comes on the …read more

