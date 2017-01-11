These days, Stassi Schroeder is once again the HBIC of her Vanderpump Rules chick clique.

But as long time fans of the show know, it took her quite a while to climb back to the top of the heap after being bumped from her spot in Season 3.

Now we may know what enabled Stassi to both act like such a boss and think it would be a good idea to date Jax Taylor when she first started on the show.

Turns out, as is usually the case when someone is crushing it in one aspect of their life and making colossally dumb decisions in all the others – Stassi was on drugs.

Specifically, she was on Adderall, which is pretty tame when you consider the quality and quantity of substances that must pass through SUR on a weekly basis.

The amount of cocaine that Jax Taylor puts up his surgically-altered nose on a daily basis probably could’ve eliminated the need for a props department on Scarface.

We’d rag on the dude for all the roids he takes, too, but if they’re helping maintain a constant state of rage toward James Kennedy, we’re all for it.

Anyway, we were talking about Stassi, here.

