Gather ’round, friends, and come hear the latest chapter in the sordid, seemingly never-ending saga of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their messy divorce.

Actually, “messy” probably isn’t the right word to describe what’s going on here.

This is messier than messy. By a lot.

See, it was in May that Kailyn publicly announced that she and Javi were getting divorced.

And when you’re a celebrity, even if you’re a reality star who achieved fame after getting pregnant at 16 years old, public announcements sort of matter.

It would seem like it’d be best to wait to make an announcement like Kailyn’s until she was absolutely, positively sure that the divorce was happening, maybe even until the papers were signed.

But nah, judging by this new Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Kailyn wasn’t even sure whether or not her marriage was really over until late June, at the earliest.

In this clip, Kailyn FaceTimes with a friend, and she reveals that Javi still hasn’t made up his mind about what he wanted to do regarding their marriage.

According to her, he was still going back and forth on whether or not he wanted to work things out.

