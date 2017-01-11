  • redit
‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach & Tori Roloff Reveal Baby’s Gender

Zach Roloff & Tori Roloff Baby Gender Revealed

Matt and Amy Roloff’s son Zach and his wife, Tori, are expecting their first baby.

PHOTOS: ‘Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Quits Show, Exposes Family’s Reality Fakery!

“We’re looking forward to the adventurous side of a baby boy and having a partner to watch soccer with,” said the “stoked” expectant parents.

As Radar reported, the Little People, Big World stars first announced in the fall that their bundle of joy will arrive in May. In the meantime, Zach and Tori are busy preparing the little guy’s nursery.
PHOTOS: Brain Surgery, Car Wrecks & Painkillers: Inside ‘Little People, Big World’s Scary Medical Crises

“We want to do an adventure-y, rustic theme” for the baby’s nursery, revealed Tori, who is looking forward to hanging airplanes from the ceiling, painting a mural and posting vintage maps on the walls. “I can’t wait to be with all my boys!”

