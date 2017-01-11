RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Christina and Tarek El Moussa may be done playing nice for the cameras!

The couple had acted civil in front of cameras shortly after news of their split broke in an attempt to keep their show, but that may no longer be the case!

Tarek, 35, filed for divorce on January 9, citing irreconcilable differences. He asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1 — and for Christina to pay for his lawyer fees and spousal support.

Now, their show may be in jeopardy as HGTV has confirmed to Radar that future Flip or Flop filming may stop!

“HGTV respects any decision that Tarek and Christina make about their personal relationship,” a rep for the show told Radar exclusively. “Flip or Flop will continue to air on HGTV as scheduled.”

Asked whether that meant the show would film NEW episodes too, the rep declined to comment.

"HGTV respects any decision that Tarek and Christina make about their personal relationship," a rep for the show told Radar exclusively. "Flip or Flop will continue to air on HGTV as scheduled."

