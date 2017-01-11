French police have extracted confessions from more than one individual involved with Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although three of the sixteen original suspects were released on Tuesday night, new reports out of Paris claim that investigators have finally managed a break in the case.

French TV News channel LCI reports that among the fourteen individuals still in custody are Gary M., 27, a former driver for Kardashian. His brother, Michael, the man who drove her during her fated stay in the French capitol, was released last night. It is not known if Gary is among the suspects who confessed.

Two of the suspects, “Aomar A-K” and “Marceau B” are thought to have fled to Antwerp, in the hours after the heist. A major hub of the international diamond trade, it’s thought to have been the final destination of Kardashian’s missing jewels, according to LCI. None of the jewels have been recovered, except for a diamond cross necklace that seemed to have been dropped as the robbers fled Kardashian’s luxe apartment at the No Name Hotel.

As Radar reported, she was held at gunpoint in a terrifying October 6, 2016.

Story …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online