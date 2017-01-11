Over the years, we’ve grown quite accustomed to erratic behavior from Lindsay Lohan.

But even having spent the past decade or so marveling at the new and interesting places that LiLo’s been able to take her career as a former actress and professional trainwreck, we still never saw her latest reinvention coming.

You see, Lindsay recently decided she wants to stop being young Courtney Love and start being young Angelina Jolie … with a little bit of James Bond villain mixed in.

It all started with the reports that Lohan might be a Turkish spy.

That sounds like a joke, but there’s actually legitimate reason to believe that Lohan is in league with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

We’ve already spent much of the day contemplating our president-elect receiving golden showers from Russian hookers, and we’re feeling pretty drained, so just click the link above if you’re curious as to why so many believe Linds is also in the pocket of a foreign government.

Anyway, it may seem impossible, but things only got weirder from there.

First, Lohan adopted an accent that can only be described as “Carmen San Diego meets freshman year drama student.”

Shortly thereafter, she composed a poem about ISIS …read more

Read more here:: THG