Finally.

The Browns can celebrate some exciting news.

As has been well documented over the past several weeks, all is not exactly calm and cool between loved ones on Sister Wives.

There has been talk that Kody Brown is either splitting from wife Robyn or wife Meri or even that all four Sister Wives are ready to just up and leave the father of their children.

Ugly rumors have been running rampant, but Maddie Brown and Caleb Brush are here with a bit of exciting news for those who follow this TLC series:

They’re having a baby!

Sorry, you probably knew that already.

Let’s try this again: they’re having a baby BOY!

The couple learned the sex of their impending child during a gender reveal party on Monday and then shared the answer with Us Weekly.

“We are both super excited for our little boy,” Maddie and Caleb have told the tabloid. “Although we had a good hunch that it was a boy, it’s nice to finally know, so we can start preparing!”

According to Us Weekly, the reality stars hosted about 30 close friends and loved ones at Christine Brown’s residence in Las Vegas this week.

The attendees then played a game in which they cut out mustaches …read more

Read more here:: THG