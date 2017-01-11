  • redit
EXCLUSIVE: New The YBF Podcast Episode – First Ep. Of 2017 And There’s MUCH To Discuss

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 11, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo theybf-podcast_logo_F_zpszdivfizf.jpg

New episode of The YBF Podcast inside!

Natasha’s back with the first podcast of the new year. Just when we thought folks would get some sense in 2017, not so much. Host Natasha is going in about “the church” & Kim Burrell vs. Everybody, Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy, Mariah Carey is turning out to be the tragedy we thought she would be due to this reality show, why Natasha is still anti-death penalty…even if Dylann Roof deserves it, and much more.

LA & NY! Share this podcast & tag us @theybf_daily on IG / @theybf on Twitter for chance to win tix to see the record-breaking award nominated movie La La Land.

…read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

