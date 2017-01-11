New episode of The YBF Podcast inside!

Natasha’s back with the first podcast of the new year. Just when we thought folks would get some sense in 2017, not so much. Host Natasha is going in about “the church” & Kim Burrell vs. Everybody, Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy, Mariah Carey is turning out to be the tragedy we thought she would be due to this reality show, why Natasha is still anti-death penalty…even if Dylann Roof deserves it, and much more.

