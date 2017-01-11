NFLer Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a car crash, but he says he’s good! Get the latest, plus check out the hilarious video of Meek Mill busting his a** on icy steps inside…

Dallas Cowboys fans calm down! One of the new star players on the team is fine.

It’s a crucial time for the Cowboys as they’re gearing up to play their first playoff game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. So, hearing one of the star players was involved in an accident surely had Cowboys fans losing their minds.

The rookie running back was headed to work Wednesday morning when he was involved in a minor car crash near the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco, TX. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ the NFLer rear-ended his “black GMC truck” into a black BMW. Check out pics from the scene here.

The Frisco Police Department confirmed the running back was in a minor crash and made note there were no injuries. “Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway,” Frisco PD told the site. “There were no injuries sustained as a result of …read more

