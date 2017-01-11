Barack Obama paid moving tribute to his family last night.

Addressing the country for one final time as President of the United States, Obama detailed his many accomplishments over the years, emphasized the need for citizens to be actively involved in their democracy…

… and then caused us all to reach for our tissues.

“Michelle – Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the Southside, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend,” the President said, staring at his wife in the front row of Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center.

Eventually unable to hold back his own tears, Obama continued:

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model.

“You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

Obama went on to refer to Vice President Joe Biden as a “brother,” thanking the long-time politician for his friendship and his guidance over the years.

The Commander-in-Chief also, of course, talked at length about his

