Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are expecting their fourth child together, according to a source close to the reality star couple.

Yes, we know we’ve heard it all before at this point.

Time and again (and again) as a matter of fact.

Still, a family insider says that it’s happening, and it comes on the heels of reports of Kourtney and Scott back together for good, so …

“Kourtney is pregnant in her first trimester,” the family insider revealed, noting that the eldest sister is still very early along in the pregnancy.

As such, she’s only telling very close friends.

Yet somehow, this story got out? We wouldn’t be all that surprised, given the number of staff members around, but we’re a little skeptical.

Kardashian, 37, and Disick, 33, are already the parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, broke up in 2015 after almost 10 years.

Slowly but surely, however, they have reconciled.

Disick infamously cheated on her, then checked into rehab, but recommitted to parenting as they tried to adjust to a new normal together.

The bond kept them together, but their relationship was also rekindled in other ways as they traveled to Nantucket, Miami, and Aspen.

In recent months, discussion of their …read more

