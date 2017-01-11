In recent weeks, there’s been so much attention paid to the possibility Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce that it’s easy to forget about the other major heartbreak in Kim’s life.

You may have heard the hilarious rumor that Beyonce went off on Kim and instructed the reality star to never contact her again, thus bringing an end to Kim’s endless campaign to become Bey’s bestie.

The reports surfaced just days after Kanye attacked Jay Z in a bizarre onstage tirade, in which the erratic rapper slammed his mentor (and Beyonce’s husband) as a disloyal friend.

Granted, the rant took place just days before Kanye was hospitalized for emotional issues, but Bey and Jay seem to have a low tolerance for public trash talk.

Sure, they can throw shade at one another (See: pretty much every lyric in Lemonade), but they’re not about to put up with any crap from the likes of Kimye.

Surprisingly, however, it seems the Carters are actually open to the idea of giving Kim and Kanye another chance to prove themselves.

Several media outlets are reporting that the Wests were recently spotted paying a visit to Jay and Bey’s SoCal home.

“Kanye’s in a great place and Jay is …read more

Read more here:: THG