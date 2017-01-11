Selena Gomez has apparently been working for The Weeknd.

By which we mean the following:

The singer has been working her tongue in and around the mouth of fellow singer The Weeknd, as evidenced by new photos that make it clear these stars are a lot more than friends.

Oh, yes, folks: these two are hooking up!

They are knocking boots! They are talking long walks along the beach at sunset! They are doing all kinds of romantic stuff!

We presume, at least, based on pictures shared on Us Weekly, E! News and other reliable outlets.

The musicians were spotted on a romantic dinner date at Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi last night, with an insider telling E! News that Gomez and The Weeknd were very clearly into each other.

“They were there for three hours! Just the two of them,” the source tells E! of Selena and The Weeknd’s evening out. “They came out and were so happy.”

According to this same witness, Gomez and The Weeknd sat in the back room of the establishment and had their own personal server.

Afterwards, they engaged in some major public displays of affection, obviously proud of their romance and unafraid of anyone just walking by and seeing them …read more

Read more here:: THG