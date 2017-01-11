This morning, Donald Trump held a press conference for the first time in 168 days.

We think it’s safe to say it was the first time in US history that a president-elect prepared for his inauguration by assuring the American people that he has never been a fan of golden showers and is not being blackmailed by the Russian government.

Yes, what sounds like material for a particularly over-the-top satire is now the reality of American politics.

As you’ve no doubt heard, Trump has been accused of “perverted sexual acts” in an intelligence report obtained by BuzzFeed News, in which the president-elect is warned that the Russian government is in possession of potentially damaging footage.

Of course, we really don’t need to mince words here, as if you’ve been on social media in the past 12 hours, you know that the perversion reportedly caught on camera involved the R. Kelly-esque fetish activity known as a “golden shower.”

In fairness, Trump hasn’t been accused of actually urinating on anyone or being urinated on himself.

The alleged footage simply shows him watching a pair of Russian prostitutes to urinate on each other.

Even Trump has his limits, and in the field of international water sports, it seems he …read more

Read more here:: THG