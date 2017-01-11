  • redit
Hollywood Does The Ugly Cry With The Rest Of Us During President Obama’s Farewell Speech

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 11, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo potusfarewell.jpg

Ugh! The tears are still trickling down since President Barack Obama wrapped up his farewell speech. And we weren’t the only ones in tears. Hollywood was also up in their feelings last night. Peep their reactions inside…

Last night was super emotional for many of us as President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech to the nation where it all started: Chicago.

It’s hard to accept the fact that President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and the Obama Girls will no longer be in the White House. And we’re not the only ones having a hard time coming to terms with it.

Black Hollywood is also mourning POTUS leaving office and they reacted to his farewell speech on social media last night. Their reactions are just like ours. HEART.BROKEN.

“black•ish” starlet Yara Shahidi pretty much summed up our entire night:

photo farewell2.png

Yes, real tears!

photo farewell3.png

photo farewell12.png

Yep, we all were doing the UGLY CRY.

photo farewell19.png

photo farewell4.png

No lies told.

photo farewell1.png

photo farewell21.png

photo farewell16.png

We can’t thank him enough!

photo farewell15.png

<img width="623" border="0" …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

