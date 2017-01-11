RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Sarah Palin’s hopes for a reality courtroom show have been dashed.

“The show has been killed,” a syndication TV source told Radar.

The former Alaska governor and vice-presidential nominee, 52, reportedly inked a deal last winter with Warm Springs, a production company based in Montana.

The staunch Republican, who failed in her attempt to launch the online news network The Sarah Palin Channel, never graduated with a juris doctor degree — a fact that did not bother TV executives.

Still, “Though Sarah has obvious talent as a commentator, she didn’t resonate with the audience as a judge,” noted the source of Palin, whose stint with FOX News also recently came to an end.

“It just wasn’t her forte; she wasn’t judge-like.”

