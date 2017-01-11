Selena Gomez appears to be on the right track.

In the summer of 2016, the singer took a professional hiatus in order to check into a rehab facility, explaining her decision to fans as follows:

As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways.

I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.

I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.

Since issuing that statement, Gomez has held firm.

She has scarcely made any public appearances nor even made many other public comments.

In November, however, Gomez gave a moving speech at the American Music Awards after earning the trophy for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/ Rock.

‘I was absolutely broken inside,” Gomez tearfully told the crowd of her trip to rehab, adding:

“I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down…

