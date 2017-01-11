Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been having a rough time lately.

Maybe you heard about it.

Kim was traumatized after being robbed at gunpoint, Kanye was traumatized by having to be strong for her.

He had a nervous breakdown, she had to put her stress on hold to care for him as he was hospitalized and then, horror of all horrors, as he made friends with Donald Trump.

So it just makes sense that for the past several weeks now, we’ve heard oodles and oodles of rumors that the Kimye marriage was all but dead.

According to some reports, Kim and Kanye’s marriage was failing before his breakdown, and that their relationship issues were actually what caused him snap.

A source said that Kanye freaked out hard after the robbery because “the mere thought of his wife being taken from him was too much — it was like his mother’s death.”

“Seeing Kim close to death did a major number on him. It sent him into a tailspin.”

It didn’t help that Kim spent weeks lying low at home while Kanye was on tour, ranting and raving about anything and everything.

Other reports claim that the divorce talk began after the breakdown, …read more

